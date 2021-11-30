(CBS DETROIT) – The Warren Police Department is investigating after a man called 911 saying that he had just killed a woman.
Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says that the incident occurred inside a home on Julius and Sharrow streets, and it was about 2 p.m. when they received the call.READ MORE: 34-Year-Old Warren Man Charged In Death Of Girlfriend
When police arrived at the home, a woman in her 30s was found dead, with trauma to her head.READ MORE: Detroit Police Search For Driver More Than A Year After Pedestrian Killed In Hit-And-Run
Police also reported that they arrested a man, who is also in his 30s, at the home.
No further information on the woman on the suspect has been released yet.MORE NEWS: Native American Heritage Month: North American Indian Association of Detroit
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.