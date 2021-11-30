  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:30-years-old, ongoing investigation, suspect calls 911, Warren, Warren Police Department, woman killed in home

(CBS DETROIT) – The Warren Police Department is investigating after a man called 911 saying that he had just killed a woman.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says that the incident occurred inside a home on Julius and Sharrow streets, and it was about 2 p.m. when they received the call.

READ MORE: 34-Year-Old Warren Man Charged In Death Of Girlfriend

When police arrived at the home, a woman in her 30s was found dead, with trauma to her head.

READ MORE: Detroit Police Search For Driver More Than A Year After Pedestrian Killed In Hit-And-Run

Police also reported that they arrested a man, who is also in his 30s, at the home.

No further information on the woman on the suspect has been released yet.

MORE NEWS: Native American Heritage Month: North American Indian Association of Detroit

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.