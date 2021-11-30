(CBS Detroit) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced it is expanding the Opioid Health Home (OHH) initiative in Southeast Michigan.
According to a press release, Michigan’s State Plan Amendment was approved by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, expanding the initiative to three Prepaid Inpatient Health Plan (PIHP) regions:
- Region 6: Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, Washtenaw counties
- Region 7: Wayne County
- Region 10: Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, St. Clair counties
“The expansion of Opioid Health Home program will help address the complexity of physical and behavioral health conditions in Michigan and improve access to essential services,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “For enrolled beneficiaries, the Health Home will function as the central point of contact for directing patient-centered care across the broader health care system.”
Home Health is awarded to Medicaid beneficiaries who were diagnosed with an opioid use disorder and reside in one of the seven PIHP regions:
- PIHP Region 1 (counties in the Upper Peninsula)
- PIHP Region 2 (21 northern-most counties of the Lower Peninsula)
- PIHP Region 4 (specifically Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties)
- PIHP Region 6 (Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, Washtenaw)
- PIHP Region 7 (Wayne)
- PIHP Region 9 (Macomb County)
- PIHP Region 10 (Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, St. Clair)
Those who meet the criteria are able to work with providers who will focus on the individual’s social and health needs. Officials said participating in voluntary and enrolled beneficiaries may opt out at any point.
For more information, visit Michigan.gov/OHH.
