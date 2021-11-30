DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Detroit more than a year ago.
According to the Detroit Police Department, the incident happened on March 17, 2020. Police said an unknown suspect in a white 2011 or 2012 Ford Escape struck a 27-year-old pedestrian, fatally injuring him.
Police said the suspect’s vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage from the incident.
Police said the suspect's vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage from the incident.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the suspect is asked to contact DPD's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
