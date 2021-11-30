(CBS DETROIT) – The Oakland County sheriff’s office announced that they have a 15-year-old student in custody following an active shooting at Oxford High School.

Four students have been killed, and eight other people have been injured, said Oakland County undersheriff Mike McCabe during a news conference.

The four students who were killed include 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

On Wednesday, authorities announced the death of the fourth student. The 17-year-old student passed away at about 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 1 at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.

One of the eight individuals injured was a teacher.

Authorities said the first 911 call was made at 12:51 p.m., and the 15-year-old sophomore was taken into custody within five minutes.

A handgun was recovered from the suspect after multiple shots were fired. Officials say the suspect was working alone.

Police did not say if there was a motive or if specific people were targeted.

Although officials did not believe there were any other threats, multiple police, EMS, and SWAT are at the scene doing another search throughout the school.

Students are being evacuated by busses and driven to the Meijer parking lot at 655 N. Lapeer Road to meet up with their parents.

Lapeer Schools have also placed all buildings in secure mode due to the situation.

Officials have not released any information on the injured individuals.

Another news conference is planned for 5 p.m.

