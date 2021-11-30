ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been charged with open murder in the fatal shooting of his mother as she drove him home from a family dinner on Thanksgiving eve.
The Oakland County sheriff's office said the man, George Harry II, is also charged with five counts of attempted murder and using a firearm during a felony after shots later were fired at passing vehicles.
Harry, a resident of Troy, faces arraignment on Tuesday, Nov. 30, in Royal Oak District Court.
He was being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail.
Sonya Harry, 52, of Southfield, was shot once in the head Wednesday as she drove north on Woodward Avenue along the city limits of Royal Oak and Pleasant Ridge, just north of Detroit. Harry was a passenger in the vehicle’s rear seat.
The vehicle crashed after the shooting and came to a stop in the middle of the roadway.
George Harry II also is accused of firing shots at three passing vehicles. A 43-year-old Ferndale woman who was driving one of those vehicles was struck in the leg. She was treated at a hospital and later released.
