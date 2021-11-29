(CBS DETROIT)– The US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo joined federal leaders in Metro Detroit today for a Roundtable discussion on the impact of the global chip shortage, and the need to fund the CHIPS Act.

The Global chip shortage has had a major impact on several industries especially the automotive industry, that’s why National and local leaders got together today at the UAW Region 1A in Taylor, to discuss the future of chip manufacturing in the US.

“Right now, we only produce about 12% of global supply and we purchase the majority of our leading-edge chips from Taiwan, a single company in Taiwan,” said Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

Secretary Raimondo says the pandemic was a wakeup call to how critical having Semiconductor Chips manufactured in the US is. She joined Governor Whitmer and other federal and local leaders to discuss an urgent need to fund the CHIPS Act. This after the Senate passed the US Innovation and Competition Act this pass June.

“Our focus is to get the gusts of the Bill which is the CHIPS Act and the investment in innovation for the future for us,” said Michigan’s Senator, Debbie Stabenow.

The Senate is hoping members of the House will follow suit and get the legislation moving forward.

The Bill which includes $52 billion in federal investments would bring semiconductor design, manufacturing and research to the US. Creating hundreds of thousands of jobs, with many being here in Michigan.

“The current chip shortage will not last but we have to take action to ensure that is the case and that they are developed and produced right here in the United States and right here in Michigan,” Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer said.

Officials say it takes about a year and a half to build a chip manufacturing facility so the time to move forward is now. Those leaders at today’s roundtable say they hope to have the CHIPS for America Act on President Biden’s desk by this Christmas

