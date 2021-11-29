NANCY DREW – Friday, December 3, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
SECRETS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann), Bess (Maddison Jaizani), Agent Park (guest star John Harlan Kim) and Temperance (guest star Bo Martynowska) have to join forces when an attempt to trap a killer ends up unintentionally unleashing a deadly supernatural entity that feeds on people's sorrows.
Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) and Ryan (Riley Smith) discover a haunting at the Historical Society, and George (Leah Lewis) meets a friend from Nick’s (Tunji Kasim) past who may have secrets of her own.
Also starring Scott Wolf.
Larry Teng directed the episode written by Katie Schwartz (#308).
Larry Teng directed the episode written by Katie Schwartz (#308).

Original airdate 12/3/2021.
Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.