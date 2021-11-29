THE BLACK PACK: WE THREE KINGS – Monday, November 29, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
HOLIDAY SPIRIT – A holiday extravaganza of music, comedy, and dance featuring the many talents of acclaimed film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs ("All American"), GRAMMY Award® winning singer/songwriter NE-YO and GRAMMY Award® winning R&B singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger as "The Black Pack."
The multi-talented trio will be joined by singer/songwriters Tank and Sevyn Streeter.
“The Black Pack” hosts this celebration and exploration of this special time of year through a colorful and timeless lens with classic holiday music, both new and old, where everyone is transported to the room where it is all happening to enjoy a new spin on an old-fashioned Christmas.
Directed by Markel Ringer.
Original airdate 11/29/2021.