THE BLACK PACK: WE THREE KINGS – Monday, November 29, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

HOLIDAY SPIRIT – A holiday extravaganza of music, comedy, and dance featuring the many talents of acclaimed film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs (“All American”), GRAMMY Award® winning singer/songwriter NE-YO and GRAMMY Award® winning R&B singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger as “The Black Pack.”

The multi-talented trio will be joined by singer/songwriters Tank and Sevyn Streeter.

“The Black Pack” hosts this celebration and exploration of this special time of year through a colorful and timeless lens with classic holiday music, both new and old, where everyone is transported to the room where it is all happening to enjoy a new spin on an old-fashioned Christmas.

Directed by Markel Ringer.

Original airdate 11/29/2021.