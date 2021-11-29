LEGACIES – Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
PROMISES, PROMISES — The Super Squad continues to work on helping Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), much to her dismay.
MG (Quincy Fouse) makes a last-ditch effort at helping the Super Squad, but things do not go as he had planned.
Meanwhile, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) searches for answers as Josie (Kaylee Bryant) goes to extreme measures.
Aria Shaghasemi, Matthew Davis, Chris Lee, Leo Howard, and Ben Levin also star.
The episode was written by Jose Molina & Hannah Rosner and directed by Barbara Brown (#403).
