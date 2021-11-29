(CBS Detroit) — As people buy online, now is the time to come up with a plan to avoid Christmas porch pirates.
According to a new survey from CNET, about 124 million Americans will leave those packages unattended for at least three hours.
The survey also found that about a third of people do not have a plan to keep their gifts safe from thieves.
Here are some tips to keep packages safe:
- Take advantage of package tracking to stay informed when your package is delivered.
- Install a motion-detecting video doorbell
- Invest in a porch lockbox, instructing the delivery driver where to put the packages.
