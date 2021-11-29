PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Friday, December 3, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
CUBE MAGIC — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.READ MORE: COVID-19 Hospitalizations In Michigan Reach Record High
Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
The TV audience watches along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.READ MORE: Journalist Danny Fenster Helps Light Menorah In Detroit
The magicians featured in the episode include Sydney Weaver, Steven Palmore, Danny Ray and Bobby Torkova.
Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#808).MORE NEWS: Police Arrest 2 People After 63-Year-Old Woman Was Raped Outside Detroit Church
Original airdate 12/3/2021.