PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Friday, December 3, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

CUBE MAGIC — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.

Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The TV audience watches along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

The magicians featured in the episode include Sydney Weaver, Steven Palmore, Danny Ray and Bobby Torkova.

Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#808).

Original airdate 12/3/2021.