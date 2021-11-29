(CBS DETROIT) – The Livonia Police Department is seeking assistance locating a suspect wanted in connection to stealing a tip jar from a local coffee shop.
On Thursday, Nov. 18, at about 7:11 p.m., the woman entered a local coffee shop near Joy and Hix Roads.
An employee was preparing an order, and when she had her back turned to the counter, the woman suspect grabbed the tip jar, hid it under her jacket, and then left the store.
The video shows that the suspect appears to be a white female with brown hair, and she was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, a black North Face jacket, and black pants.
If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact Detective Koss at 734-466-2326 and reference case #21-35824. Tips will remain anonymous.
