LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The number of hospitalized adults with COVID-19 in Michigan has reached a new pandemic high on Monday, Nov. 29.
The total of 4,181 surpassed the previous record of 4,158, which was set seven months ago during the state's third wave.
Only Minnesota had a higher seven-case case rate than Michigan as of Sunday, Nov. 28, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and to wear masks in public settings to limit the spread of the coronavirus amid the fourth surge. The federal government has deployed military medical staffers to help Michigan hospitals cope.
For more information on the number of hospitalized adults with COVID-19 in the state of Michigan, visit here.
