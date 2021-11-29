RIVERDALE – Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
THE DEVIL COMES TO TOWN – After being visited by a mysterious figure who arrives in Rivervale, the gang find themselves faced with unexpected ultimatums.
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook, and Drew Ray Tanner also star.
Jeff Woolnough directed the episode written by Greg Murray (#603).
Jeff Woolnough directed the episode written by Greg Murray (#603).

Original airdate 11/30/2021.