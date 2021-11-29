THE FLASH – Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
BLACK LIGHTNING, RYAN WILDER, ALEX DANVERS AND RYAN CHOI APPEAR – Barry (Grant Gustin) meets Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) at the Hall of Justice after things take a dire turn with Despero (guest star Tony Curran).
Iris (Candice Patton) suspects something is off with Despero’s vision of the future so she seeks help from a powerful ally.
Javicia Leslie, Chyler Leigh and Osric Chau guest star.
Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen (#803).
Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen (#803).

Original airdate 11/30/2021.
Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.