  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMOrigins
    View All Programs
Filed Under:22-year-old man, 52-year-old mother, fatal shooting, fatal shooting while driving, Ferndale, I-696, Oakland County, Pleasant Ridge, Royal Oak, son shoots mother, Woodward Avenue

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his 52-year-old mother while driving in a car near Royal Oak.

The incident occurred late on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Oakland County sheriff’s office, the woman was shot in the head while they were driving on northbound Woodward Avenue beneath the Interstate 696 overpass.

READ MORE: Wixom Man Charged In Shooting Death Of Father's Ex-Girlfriend

The woman was driving the vehicle.

The man exited the car and then fired shots into three passing vehicles. A 43-year-old Ferndale woman was struck in the thigh. She was in stable condition Friday, Nov. 26, at a hospital.

READ MORE: Michigan Community Choosing To Help Each Other In Time Of Need After Flint Home Explosion

The shootings occurred along the Pleasant Ridge and Royal Oak city limits.

The suspect lives in Troy. His mother was a Southfield resident.

MORE NEWS: 1 Person Killed, 5 Injured In Crash On I-94 Near New Buffalo

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.