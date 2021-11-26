Son Fatally Shoots Mother While Driving On Woodward Near Royal OakA 22-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his 52-year-old mother while driving in a car near Royal Oak.

Wixom Man Charged In Shooting Death Of Father's Ex-GirlfriendChief White says there’s been an uptick in domestic violence since the start of the pandemic and he’s urging people in abusive relationships to seek help.

Michigan Community Choosing To Help Each Other In Time Of Need After Flint Home ExplosionThe final damage assessments related to the Flint explosion fire are expected next week as neighbors are helping each other through this local disaster.

1 Person Killed, 5 Injured In Crash On I-94 Near New BuffaloOne person has died after a crash along a slippery roadway in southwestern Michigan, just north of the state line with Indiana.

Woman Rescued From Burning Home While Trying To Save PetsA woman from Highland Township was rescued from her burning home after she refused to leave while trying to save her exotic animals, birds, ferrets, and other pets.

Oakland County Judge Charged With Domestic AssaultAn Oakland County judge was arrested on a domestic assault charge.