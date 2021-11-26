(CBS DETROIT) – A man from Wixom has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a Detroit woman in her driveway after returning home from dropping her kids off at school.
Jarren Cox, 19, was charged in connection to the homicide of Andrea Tucker, for allegedly fatally shooting Tucker when she arrived at her in the 16940 block of Carlisle in Detroit, on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Cox is the son of the defendant, David Hammond, who was a person of interest in this case. Earlier this month, Hammond was ordered to stand trial for arson, felonious assault, domestic violence, and home invasion. Tucker was the victim in those cases.
He was arrested on Nov. 22 and has been charged with first-degree murder, felony firearm, and witness intimidation.
His Probable Cause Hearing is on December 3, 2021, and the Preliminary Examination is on December 10, 2021, both before Judge Kenneth King.
