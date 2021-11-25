Families Struggle With How To Hold 2nd Pandemic Thanksgiving As Michigan's COVID-19 Cases SurgeBack in the spring, Pauline Criel and her cousins talked about reuniting for Thanksgiving at her home near Detroit after many painful months of seclusion because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitmer Signs Executive Directive For Michigan To Use Infrastructure Plan Funds To Fix Roads, BridgesGov. Gretchen Whitmer has directed state agencies to work with legislators in preparation of Michigan rebuilding roads and bridges using billions of dollars in federal funding.

Detroit Metro Airport Anticipating More Than 3.5 Million Travelers This Holiday SeasonThe Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) is no stranger to the holiday rush.

Here Are Foods Experts Say You Shouldn't Feed Your Dog This ThanksgivingIt's hard to celebrate family this Thanksgiving without our furry friends. However, if you are sharing a meal with them, experts say to be mindful of what you feed them.

Dollar Tree Raising Prices By 25%; Most Items Will Cost $1.25The company said it will raise prices from $1 to $1.25 on the majority of its products by the first quarter of 2022.

4-Year-Old Girl, Woman Killed In Flint House ExplosionA 55-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed in an explosion and fire that destroyed and damaged several homes in Flint.