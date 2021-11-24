Southfield (CW50) – The pathway that young parents or pregnant teens have laid out for them when it comes to their education can be a challenge and many fall behind on their education because of it. Decades ago, Detroit had programs in place for pregnant teens and young parents to continue that education, but those programs have since dissolved. Now, Pathways Academy Detroit has taken up the mantel of helping these teens build a meaningful education while balancing parenthood.

Pathways Academy is a public charter school in Detroit, Michigan, that serves students in grades 7-12. Within a caring and supportive environment, this 21st Century school will provide students with the academic and ethical skills necessary for success in spite of the personal, emotional, and social challenges they are facing. Pathways Academy does many things that are different from a traditional school to ensure each student has their needs met. It provides pickup and drop-off for students who don’t have easy access to school, meals for the students and their children, as well as daycare and early childhood education services are provided onsite. The program also has a 100% online option, so students can continue their education at home.

Without Pathways Academy’s accelerated credit recovery programs, students would not have the opportunity to graduate on time. Each course is designed to be paced at the students own comfort level to make sure each teen doesn’t fall behind on their education and can find a balance between school and home life that works for them.

Alfred Greene, Director of Pupil Accounting and Recruiting for Pathways Academy, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about the programs they offer for young parents and how he personally got involved in the school to help these kids.

Pathways Academy has a year-round open enrollment program for pregnant teens and young mothers and fathers grades 7-12 ages 12-22. Please call 313-209-3804 for enrollment information.

For more information about the school got to PathwaysDetroit.com

