(CBS Detroit) — A Highland Park man has been charged with one count of murder in the fatal stabbing of longtime Detroit DJ John O’Leary.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Sean Williams Lamoureux is also charged with one count of larceny in a building. He was arraigned Wednesday in the 30th District Court.
At about 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, Highland Park police responded to a reported stabbing in the 150 block of Chandler Street. Police located O’Leary in the rear of the residence with multiple sharp force injuries.
Prosecutors say Lamoureux allegedly attacked O'Leary, stabbing him multiple times with a sharp object.
Officials say both men were living in the same residence at the time of the incident.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 7.
