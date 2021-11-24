DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit City Council approved an $18.6 million transit center that will be constructed on the site of the old Michigan State Fairgrounds in Detroit.
The transit center construction was approved on Tuesday, Nov. 23, by a 5-2.READ MORE: Highland Park Man Charged With Murder In Fatal Stabbing Of Detroit Radio DJ John O'Leary
The approved plan calls for buses and passengers to use what had been the fairground’s Dairy Cattle Building.
The Coliseum building will be torn down. In the past, the building has hosted circuses, rodeos, and other large events.READ MORE: UM Assists California Researchers After Recovering Mammoth Tusk From The Bottom Of The Ocean
Plans also include an outdoor park. Officials hope to start construction on the transit center next year.
Most of the project’s cost would be covered by bond sales.
The Michigan State Fair was last held at the site in 2009.MORE NEWS: Whitmer Requests Federal Funds To Convert I-375 In Detroit To Boulevard
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.