Southfield (CW50) – “Until Every Child Has A Home” is a pretty powerful mission from House of Providence that shows just how dedicated and determined everyone at the organization is to helping these children, and the amount of time and effort they put into accomplishing that mission doesn’t go unnoticed.

House of Providence was founded by Jay and Maggie Dun when they opened the first house in 2012. They have been involved in foster care throughout their entire marriage of 25 years and have adopted 7 children from foster care. They couldn’t look away, and had to do more for these children after their first step into the world of foster care. They serve children facing the grim prospect of aging out without ever finding their forever family.

House of Providence uses a data-driven approach to intervention, and provides individualized care that helps children stabilize and build confidence through trauma focused therapy. Their programs help reintegrate children into society, either finding them a new forever home or reuniting them with their birth family.

The children who come to House of Providence are placed in two separate homes, one for girls and one for boys. These homes are made to feel like a real home, where meals, activities, and other parts of daily routine are done together as a family. The home is unlike the usual foster care home, and a child’s needs and care are highly individualized to help find stabilization and confidence in themselves.

Due to a grant House of Providence has received, come next year, they will be building one campus for all of the foster care children to be housed, and also an equine therapy center is being developed.

Maggie Dunn, founder of House of Providence, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about how the organization uniquely helps children of foster care, and what the future looks like for their programs.

To learn more go to TheHofP.org

