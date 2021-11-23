(CBS DETROIT) – Ricky Kallis says his road to recovery has been a jarring ride.

“Pretty highly-functioning addict my whole life,” Kallis said.

“You now i got up, would go to work everyday. You know i put myself through school.”

A professional chef by trade, Kallis says when he lost his job during the pandemic his substance abuse spiraled out of control.

After committing himself to the one-year life skills program at Grace Centers of Hope in Pontiac, Kallis is getting back on track.

He’s now the facility’s kitchen coordinator; and with only two months to go until graduation, he says he looking forward to transitioning in a sober house.

“They own 50 houses in Downtown Pontiac and through these houses it gives you a chance like as a little buffer, that way you don’t go right back into that same situation,” Kallis explained.

Pastor Kent Clark is the chief executive officer at Grace Centers of Hope.

He says the life skills program is faith-based and designed to provide structure to create healthy habits.

Grace Centers of Hope is one of Michigan’s oldest facilities of its kind, serving the community since 1942.

In 2020, the center helped over 400 men and women with food and shelter as well as, substance abuse and education programs.

“I’ve been here over 30 years, well over 30 years and success stories is really what keeps me going here,” said Pastor Clark.

For more information on the Life Skills Program call 855-HELP-GCH.

