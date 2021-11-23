Grace Centers of Hope Continues Mission To Help People Suffering From Addiction, HomelessnessGrace Centers of Hope is one of Michigan’s oldest facilities of its kind, serving the community since 1942.

Mayor Duggan Explores Vaccine Mandate For Appointees In His Office As Detroit's COVID-19 Cases SpikeHospitalizations in Detroit due to COVID-19 are rising, as the city and the rest of Michigan struggle to cope with one of the country's highest infection rates.

Former Shiawassee County Prosecutor Facing Charges For Arriving To Work Drunk, Carrying FirearmsA former prosecutor in Shiawassee County is facing charges after allegedly arriving to work drunk and in possession of two firearms while intoxicated, according to the Michigan AG's Office.

Detroit's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Here's What You Need To KnowHere's what you need to know about road closures, bus reroutes, and suggested parking, as thousands of individuals visit downtown Detroit for the America’s Thanksgiving Parade, Turkey Trot, and the Detroit Lions game on Thursday, Nov. 25.

Kellogg's To Hire Replacements For Some Striking Workers After Talks StallKellogg's plans to start hiring permanent replacements for some of its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers after negotiations broke down again.

Caregiver Charged With Murder, Accused Of Stabbing And Shooting 72-Year-Old Man In DetroitNassim Moustapha Messelmani, 30, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony firearm in the death of Edward McClendon.