LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — A 22-year-old man from Livingston County accused of killing his grandparents has been charged with murder, the Michigan State Police said.
According to MLive, Chance Raymond Hallam was arraigned on Sunday, Nov. 20, on two counts of open murder in the slayings of his grandparents, Dale Dormanen, 75, and Joan Dormanen, 79.
The bodies were discovered in the couple’s Oceola Township home after police were called to the address by the 22-year-old Hallam.
Police said that Hallam told officers he was involved in the deaths of his grandparents, and he was arrested without incident.
Hallam was living with his grandparents at the time.
Police have not released how or when the two were killed or what Hallam told them.
Hallam is being held without bond in the Livingston County Jail.
