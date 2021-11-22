WELLINGTON PARANORMAL – Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 8:30pm on CW50
AND TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT – In this spooky festive special, Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) attend to a number of different paranormal events on a busy Christmas Eve patrol.
Also starring Maaka Pohatu.
Dean Hewison directed the episode written by Paul Yates (#207).
Original airdate 11/27/2021.