Wellington Paranormal

WELLINGTON PARANORMAL – Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 8:30pm on CW50

AND TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT – In this spooky festive special, Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) attend to a number of different paranormal events on a busy Christmas Eve patrol.

Also starring Maaka Pohatu.

Dean Hewison directed the episode written by Paul Yates (#207).

Original airdate 11/27/2021.