4400 – Monday, November 22, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
JAIL BREAK – Keisha (Ireon Roach) hears the truth about the day she lost her sister, moving her to take a chance.READ MORE: Officer Injured, 2 Michigan Men Arrested After Chase In Indiana
Shanice (Brittany Adebumola) and Andre (TL Thompson) enjoy a day out, meanwhile, Hayden (AMARR) and Mariah (guest star Sophia Echendu) grow closer.
The series also stars Joseph David-Jones, Jaye Ladymore, Khailah Johnson, Cory Jeacoma, and Autumn Best.READ MORE: LeBron James Ejected After Bloody Fight Involving Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart
Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Ashley Sims (#105).
Original airdate 11/22/2021.MORE NEWS: Organizations Hosting Turkey Giveaways In Metro Detroit This Weekend
Every episode of 4400 will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.