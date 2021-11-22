  • WWJ-TV

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU NOW? – Thursday, November 25, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

THE SCOOBY GANG REUNITES! – The gang gathers at Warner Bros. Studios to reminisce about their favorite cases and how they were filmed.

But it turns out that the backlot may have its OWN monster problem!

Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo investigate this mystery while celebrating the legacy of the franchise during this one-hour special.

Hosted by Janel Parrish, (“Pretty Little Liars”) and written, directed and executive produced by Jonathan Stern.

Original airdate 10/29/2021.