BATWOMAN – Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
DOUBLE TROUBLE – As Ryan's (Javicia Leslie) family dynamic grows more complicated, she also finds herself in the middle of a Bat Team stand-off between Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang).
Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) finds a new sidekick to do her bidding.
Also starring Nick Creegan and Robin Givens.
Holly Dale directed the episode written by Kelly Ota and Emily Alonso (#307).
Original airdate 11/24/21.
Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.