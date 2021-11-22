(CBS Detroit) — The Michigan State Police is partnering with Kroger to give Thanksgiving dinners to 200 families.
According to a press release, the meals will be distributed to families identified by MSP Community Service troopers through collaboration with schools and organizations.
Officials said each meal donation will feed a family of four to six people and includes a turkey and traditional sides. Meals will be delivered this week.
“At Kroger we are committed to ending hunger in the communities in which we live and serve. Our goal to donate three billion meals by 2025 with our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan takes partnerships across the state to achieve,” said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager for Kroger. “Over the past four years, we have been able to donate more than 700 Thanksgiving dinners to families in need.”
Participating MSP posts include Lansing, Jackson, Monroe, Brighton, Metro North, Metro South, Flint, Lapeer, and Tri–City.
"We appreciate Kroger continuing this wonderful holiday tradition of providing Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of Michigan families," said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. "Our troopers really enjoy making these deliveries each year. Community service is an important part of who we are."
