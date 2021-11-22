Michigan Schools Taking Thanksgiving Week Off As COVID Cases RiseSeveral school districts in Michigan have pulled the plug on classes the entire week due to the massive COVID surge seen across the state.

Gas Prices In Michigan Slightly Decline Heading Into Thanksgiving, AAA SaysAccording to AAA, the prices across the state have dropped about 5 cents from last week, averaging about $3.35 a gallon.

Michigan Reports 17,008 New COVID-19 Cases, 83 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Green Color In Clinton Township Creek Caused By Non-Toxic Dye For Water TestingA Clinton Township creek that turned bright green over the weekend did not change color because of antifreeze or any other toxic substance, according to Macomb County Public Works and township officials.

Kellogg's To Restart Negotiations With Workers Amid StrikeThe Kellogg Co. will reopen contract talks this week with its 1,400 cereal plant workers who have been on strike since Oct. 5.

Full Plates Full Hearts Feeds Over 500 In Need, Free Chef-Prepared MealsThe Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association is partnering with the local Detroit chapter and the Detroit Shipping Company to put on a big holiday-inspired meal with all the fixings.