MDHHS: More Than 10% Of Michigan Children Ages 5-11 Receive First COVID-19 Vaccine DoseThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said on Monday that more than 10% of children ages 5 to 11 have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

General Motors Exploring Electric Boats, Buys 25% Stake In Engine MakerOn Monday, the Detroit automaker said that it bought the stake in Pure Watercraft for a venture that it says will develop and commercialize battery electric watercraft.

Michigan Reports 17,008 New COVID-19 Cases, 83 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Green Color In Clinton Township Creek Caused By Non-Toxic Dye For Water TestingA Clinton Township creek that turned bright green over the weekend did not change color because of antifreeze or any other toxic substance, according to Macomb County Public Works and township officials.

Genesee County Republican Party Chairman Pleads Guilty To Harassing CallThe chairman of the Genesee County Republican Party pleaded guilty Monday to making a harassing phone call to a Democratic county official in Houghton County.

AG Nessel: Redistricting Panel Shouldn't Have Met Privately To Discuss MemosMichigan's redistricting commission should not have held a private meeting to discuss memos related to racially polarized voting and the federal Voting Rights Act's requirement that people have an opportunity to elect minority candidates, Attorney General Dana Nessel said on Monday, Nov. 22.