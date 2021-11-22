DAVISON, Mich. (CBS Detroit/AP) — The chairman of the Genesee County Republican Party pleaded guilty Monday to making a harassing phone call to a Democratic county official in Houghton County.
“My actions were totally inappropriate and I sincerely apologize for this call this late at night, disturbing the peace,” Matthew Smith, 24, told a judge as he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.
Smith is also a member of Davison Community Schools and is facing a recall campaign in Davison.
Houghton County Clerk Jennifer Kelly said the caller threatened to poison her dogs during a 1 a.m. phone call in March 2020, MLive.com reported.
The call ended with “the weirdest laugh I ever heard,” Kelly said, and caused her to barricade herself in her bedroom after she called police.
Smith said a friend was running for office against Kelly. She was subsequently reelected.
Smith declined to comment outside court. He had earlier denied the allegations and instead blamed political foes.
It’s possible that Smith’s record in the case could be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble.
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.