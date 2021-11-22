  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, World's Funniest Animals

WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 9:30pm on CW50

GUEST APPEARANCE BY AMARA ZARAGOZA (THE CW’S “GOSSIP GIRL”) – We have hungry hamsters, twirling terriers, larcenist lizards, a cat who needs some help on how to land on its feet, and a dog who is having the time of their life in the middle of a fountain.

READ MORE: MDHHS: More Than 10% Of Michigan Children Ages 5-11 Receive First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Amara Zaragoza and commentary by Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson and Noah Matthews (#204).

READ MORE: General Motors Exploring Electric Boats, Buys 25% Stake In Engine Maker

Original airdate 10/23/2021.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 17,008 New COVID-19 Cases, 83 Deaths

Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.