WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT’S GOING TO HAPPEN – Host Elizabeth Stanton shares a feeding frenzy, dogs hard at work, ferocious furballs, curious cats, and pets up to all sorts of hijinks!READ MORE: MDHHS: More Than 10% Of Michigan Children Ages 5-11 Receive First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose
Special guest star Parker Bates (“This Is Us”) joins in on the fun with commentary by Maiara Walsh, Brandon Rogers, Mikalah Gordon, and Brian Cooper (#203).READ MORE: General Motors Exploring Electric Boats, Buys 25% Stake In Engine Maker
Original airdate 10/9/2021.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 17,008 New COVID-19 Cases, 83 Deaths
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.