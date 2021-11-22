RIVERDALE – Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
THE HAUNTING OF RIVERVALE — A vengeful spirit from folklore, La Llorona arrives in Rivervale to terrorize the rainy town.
Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) find themselves in the specter’s path and must seek Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) help to protect the children in Rivervale, including Baby Anthony.
Meanwhile, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook), along with Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton), experience their own hauntings that begin to put a strain on their respective relationships.
Drew Ray Tanner and Casey Cott also star.
Drew Ray Tanner and Casey Cott also star.

This episode was written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg and directed by Gabriel Correa (#602).
Original airdate 11/23/2021.