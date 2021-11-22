ALL AMERICAN – Monday, November 22, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
WORTH IT – When Spencer (Daniel Ezra) receives some unsettling news about his future, Billy (Taye Diggs) helps devise a contingency plan for him.READ MORE: Officer Injured, 2 Michigan Men Arrested After Chase In Indiana
Layla (Greta Onieogou) makes Patience (Chelsea Tavares) an offer she wasn’t expecting, forcing Patience to have a long overdue conversation with Coop (Bre-Z).
With the encouragement of Nurse Joy (guest star Kellee Stewart), Olivia (Samantha Logan) contemplates taking on a new role in NA.READ MORE: LeBron James Ejected After Bloody Fight Involving Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart
Meanwhile, Asher’s (Cody Christian) unwelcomed football advice helps JJ (Hunter Clowdus) in an unexpected way.
Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul directed the episode written by Jameal Turner. (#405).MORE NEWS: Organizations Hosting Turkey Giveaways In Metro Detroit This Weekend
Original airdate 11/22/2021.