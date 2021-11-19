DETROIT (AP) — Police have arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a Detroit mother who had just returned home after dropping her two children off at school.

David Ariel Hammond, 45, was taken into custody after being wanted for questioning.

Hammond was not formally charged with the woman’s death as of Thursday, Nov. 19.

Police Chief James White reported that the shooting occurred about 9 a.m. in the woman’s driveway, in the 16900 block of Carlisle Street.

The pair had been in a relationship, police said.

Police have not released the woman’s name.

The man police arrested was ordered earlier this month to stand trial for arson, felonious assault, domestic violence and home invasion, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said Thursday. His ex-girlfriend was the victim in those cases.

He had been released on a $7,500 personal bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

On Nov. 12, the officer in charge of the case told an assistant prosecutor that the victim had several doorbell videos of a man in her yard, and in one of those instances a GPS tracker was placed on her car, the prosecutor’s office said.

The man’s face was hidden by a hood, but the victim believed it was her ex-boyfriend, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s office on Thursday filed a motion with a judge to keep the man in police custody until his bond on the earlier charges can be addressed.

