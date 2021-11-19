RIVERVIEW, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A newly-elected Riverview City Council member was arraigned in connection with a vehicle crash that happened several hours after he was elected.
David Robbins, 34, was arraigned Wednesday, Nov. 17, on one count of operating while intoxicated, one count of reckless driving and one count of leaving the scene of an accident.
He received a $5,000/10% bond with an alcohol tether.
Wayne County prosecutors say that at about 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 4, Robbins was intoxicated and driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a tree in the median of Fort Street near Voight Avenue in Riverview.
He left the scene on foot, prosecutors say.
“A dangerous event was put in motion by the defendant’s alleged actions leading to these criminal charges. It’s shocking and disappointing that this happened less than 24 hours after he was elected to the Riverview City Council,” says Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.
Robbins’ next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.
