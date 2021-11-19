DEARBORN (CBS Detroit) — Police arrested a man, who they said shot a pellet gun, injuring a pet in Dearborn.
According to the Dearborn Police Department, the incident happened at about 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, in the 8700 block of Shaddick Street.
Police responded to a report of possible shots fired and located the suspect, who is now in custody pending charges. An investigation indicated that a BB/pellet gun was fired, damaging property and injuring a pet.
Police say while investigating, a neighbor experienced a medical issue unrelated to the incident. The Dearborn Fire Department rendered aid and transported the neighbor to a hospital for further treatment.
The neighbor is in stable condition.
