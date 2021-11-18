Bank of America Awards $6 Million Grants To 65 Detroit Area Non-ProfitsBank of America announced its foundation has awarded more than $6 million in grants to 65 Detroit area organizations that create pathways to employment, provide job training, support food access and distribution. This announcement is part of the bank's annual Day of Giving (Nov. 18), which celebrates the full scope of the bank's support to advance economic mobility throughout the City of Detroit.

Early Prison Release Reversed For Roger Sweet, Metro Detroit Man Convicted Of Murder, RapeA decision to release a Michigan man from prison because of COVID-19 fears was overturned on Nov. 18 by a federal appeals court, which pointed to his “long history of violence” against women and abuse of children.

Person Of Interest In Custody After Mother Of 2 Was Shot, Killed In DetroitA man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a mother of two on Wednesday in Detroit is now in custody.

Audit Shows Michigan Unemployment Agency Overpaid $3.9 BillionErrors in the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Office led to $3.9 billion in overpayments during the processing of 5.4 million unemployment claims amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a state audit released Thursday.

Oakland County Jail Vending Machine Provides Naloxone To Discharged InmatesThe Oakland County Jail has a vending machine that dispenses kits designed to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

Woman Pleads Guilty To Second-Degree Murder On Indian Reservation In Mount PleasantA woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old woman on an Indian reservation in Mount Pleasant.