LANSING, Mich. (AP) — On Wednesday, Nov. 17, Gov. Whitmer encouraged all eligible adults to schedule appointments to receive a booster shot if it has been six months from when they were fully vaccinated.
Whitmer said that residents should schedule their appointments once U.S. regulators allow boosters for anyone 18 or older, which should happen later this week. So far, more than 1 million booster doses have been administered across Michigan.
“We need to build on that momentum and ensure that everyone who is fully vaccinated gets a booster, too,” she said in a statement. “I also encourage parents to take their children, five and older, to get vaccinated because it is the best way to prevent them from getting sick, being hospitalized, or developing long-term symptoms from COVID-19.”
Currently, individuals who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations are eligible to receive booster shots if they are 65 or older or at high risk of COVID-19.
Over the last week, Michigan had the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the county. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, one in every 199 people tested positive in the last week.
On Wednesday, Michigan reported 242 additional deaths, including 177 that occurred weeks or months ago, for a total of more than 23,000 to date.
