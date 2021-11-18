DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a mother of two on Wednesday in Detroit is now in custody.
Detroit police were searching for David Hammond, 45, in connection with the shooting that happened in the 16900 block of Carlisle Street.READ MORE: Bank of America Awards $6 Million Grants To 65 Detroit Area Non-Profits
Police said the woman was shot outside of her home after dropping off her children at school at about 9 a.m. Wednesday.READ MORE: Early Prison Release Reversed For Roger Sweet, Metro Detroit Man Convicted Of Murder, Rape
Hammond, who is labeled as a person of interest, was taken into custody on Thursday, police said.
Police did not release any further information.MORE NEWS: Audit Shows Michigan Unemployment Agency Overpaid $3.9 Billion
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.