(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State is preparing to offer Mel Tucker, its head football coach, a 10-year, $95 million contract extension.
BREAKING: Michigan State is working on a historic 10-year, $95 million contract extension for Mel Tucker, per @reporterdavidj.
The new deal would make Tucker the highest-paid African-American head coach in U.S. sports. pic.twitter.com/Uq6ZZr1YdY
— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 17, 2021
If this deal goes through, it will make the 49-year-old the highest-paid Black head coach in sports, according to the Detroit Free Press.READ MORE: Bank of America Awards $6 Million Grants To 65 Detroit Area Non-Profits
MSU began working to extend the contract and offer Tucker a deal that would keep him at Michigan State long-term when Tucker became a possible candidate for the head coach position at Lousiana State University.
The Detroit Free Press also reported that the money for Tucker’s raise is being donated by MSU alumni Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre.READ MORE: Early Prison Release Reversed For Roger Sweet, Metro Detroit Man Convicted Of Murder, Rape
Nick Saban, Alabama’s head coach, and the former MSU head coach, is the only coach who will make more this season than Tucker will under the new contract deal, according to the USA Today salary database.
For more information on Mel Tucker’s coaching background, visit here.MORE NEWS: Person Of Interest In Custody After Mother Of 2 Was Shot, Killed In Detroit
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.