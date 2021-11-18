(CBS Detroit) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) are providing safe holiday tips to stay healthy as we approach Thanksgiving.
One tip is to get vaccinated and get your booster shots.READ MORE: New Modern Church's Chicken Restaurant Opening Friday In Highland Park
Other tips include:
- Keeping family gatherings on the smaller side or going virtual.
- Wearing masks if you gather with those who are outside of your household.
- Staying home if you aren’t feeling well.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, Gov. Whitmer encouraged all eligible adults to schedule appointments to receive a booster shot if it has been six months from when they were fully vaccinated.READ MORE: Deere Workers Approve 3rd Contract Offer, Ending Strike
“We need to build on that momentum and ensure that everyone who is fully vaccinated gets a booster, too,” she said in a statement. “I also encourage parents to take their children, five and older, to get vaccinated because it is the best way to prevent them from getting sick, being hospitalized, or developing long-term symptoms from COVID-19.”
Click here to read more about MDHHS’ social gathering guidelines.MORE NEWS: CDC: Michigan Sees 19% Increase In Drug Overdose Deaths
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.