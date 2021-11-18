(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit non-profit known for helping the homeless community is now getting a big helping hand from a big donor.
The Day One Families Fund, created by Amazon C.E.O. Jeff Bazos, awarded the Homeless Action Network of Detroit $1.25 million.
The announcement came Wednesday, where 32 non-profits received $96 million in grant money.
The Homeless Action Network of Detroit, also known as HAND, has been working in the community for over 25 years, combating housing insecurity issues Detroit.
HAND’s Executive Director Tasha Gray says the agency plans to disburse $1 million to other local non-profits to help homeless families.
The remaining funds will stay in-house for new hires and program research to continue their mission.
“This is not just money that’s coming to hand,” Gray said.
“We have a network of non-profit organizations that we work with to reduce homelessness in our community and so this money, though it comes directly to hand, it’s really going to benefit the entire community, so we’re excited about that.”
HAND works with over 50 local organizations that provide housing resources to the homeless community in Detroit.

