(CBS Detroit) — The state of Michigan is seeing a large spike in deaths due to overdoses between April 2020 through April 2021, according to new preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The data, which was released Wednesday, shows that in the last year, nearly 3,000 people have died from a drug overdose — a 19% increase compared to last year. It's the highest the state has ever seen.
READ MORE: Deere Workers Approve 3rd Contract Offer, Ending Strike
Authorities say the synthetic opioid fentanyl is linked to more deaths than any other drug.
In the nation, the number of drug overdose deaths increased by 28.5%.
