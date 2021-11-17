Southfield (CW50) – Organ donation is one of the most selfless gifts you can give to another person. Each year, thousands of people either become organ donors through registration on their license, so their organs can be donated after death, but also thousands become living donors by donating parts of their livers and kidneys to patients in need of a transplant.
Even though their are many donors for these organs, there are still more people in need on waiting lists than their are donors to give them the organs they need.
Dr. Christopher Sonnenday, Director of the U of M Transplant Center, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about the importance of becoming a living donor and how the process works.
Dr. Sonnenday explains that someone can donate one of their two kidneys and still live a perfectly healthy life. He also went through the process of how a liver is donated by a living donor. The liver is regenerative, and so someone can donate a piece of their liver that can replace the liver of someone who has a severely damaged one. This process allows the donor to still have enough of their liver to regenerate it in full and the patient in need of a liver can have a functioning one that will also regenerate in full.
He directed people who wish to become a donor to Gift of Life Michigan. You can find out more at GiftOfLifeMichigan.org.
