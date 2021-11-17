(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 14,561 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 242 deaths on Monday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,224,273 and 23,104 deaths as of Nov. 17.
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Monday, Nov. 15. Over the two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 7,281 per day.
The deaths announced Wednesday includes 177 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of September 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.