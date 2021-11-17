(CBS Detroit) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Protect Michigan Commission will be hosting a virtual town hall Thursday to answer questions for parents and families about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The town hall will include a panel of pediatricians and family physicians answering questions and talking about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.
Questions that cannot be answered during the meeting due to time will be reviewed and added to the State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine frequently asked questions.
The town hall is scheduled for 12 p.m., Nov. 18, and will be live streamed at www.Facebook.com/MichiganHHS.MORE NEWS: Michigan Health Department Offering Blood Lead Testing For Residents In Benton Harbor
